On August 15, 2012, I was on my way into downtown D.C. to record my daily radio program at the Family Research Council (FRC) when I got a call not to come. I was in D.C. for a conference and had been using the studios at FRC to broadcast my show back in SC, until Floyd Lee Corkins II walked-in shot a security guard that morning. Corkins admitted that his design was to kill as many people as possible, and to place Chic-Fil-A sandwiches on their bodies because of the organization’s stance in favor of natural marriage. Corkins was motivated to do so by FRC’s being included on a list of hate organizations released by the uber-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Fast forward to October, 2017, and see that the SPLC has learned nothing from the near mass-murder their antics inspired in 2012. SPLC has renewed their labeling of the FRC as a hate group, because of their pro-life and pro-family stances, and have openly called for their public denunciation. I shudder to think how this renewed dog whistle to radical leftists might inspire the next Corkins to kill pro-family conservatives. The FRC’s annual “Values Voters Summit” took place this weekend in Washington, and President Trump gave the keynote address on Friday evening.

The President’s participation in the event has sent the Left into hysterics. The headline at Newsweek says it all “Donald Trump to Speak at Hate Group’s Annual Event, a First For A President.” To read that headline, one would be forgiven for thinking that the President was planning to speak to a neo-Nazi convention, not a pro-family rally. That the Left now considers social conservatives bigots, and brands supporters of traditional marriage haters, is alarming. Is it any wonder that Democrats are losing up-and-down the ballot in spite of the Republican Party’s internal strife?

The only hate group involved in this blow-up is the Southern Poverty Law Center, which routinely attacks Christians, conservative Jewish organizations, anti-terrorist organizations, and pro-family groups. According to the SPLC’s own tax returns, the organization possesses enormous wealth, has offshore bank accounts in the Cayman Islands, and holds ownership stakes in several foreign corporations. In short, the SPLC is a slush-fund for liberal billionaires who want to trash family values conservatives.

Speaking to the Family Research Council doesn’t constitute a speech to a hate group. Giving a speech to the SPLC may, however, count.