On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration officially announced that it would be ending the controversial Obama-era DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program.

A partial delay was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions giving hope to some that Congress will intervene and either save the program or legislatively protect the DREAMers another way.

Let’s face it, though. Congress doesn’t exactly have a good track record as far as accomplishments are concerned. Pair that with a president who would happily pass the buck to them and watch from afar, and we’re left wondering about the eventual conclusion.

Ben Shapiro, conservative commentator, shared some thoughts on what he believes the most likely result to the DACA drama will be. And as usual, he’s spot-on.

Trump's DACA move seems designed to please no one. (1/) https://t.co/x8fQ3UOJpu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

Those who want DACA gone most ardently want immigration law enforced against DREAMers. (2/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

Trump isn't going to do that – even with DACA gone, admin is pledging to deport "criminals" in the main. (3/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

So it's most likely that this is a gambit to bargain formalizing DACA for the wall, which his base will hate. (4/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

And since Trump doesn't want to start deporting so-called DREAMers, everyone sees this as a six-month bluff. https://t.co/TGuYVLH5Ky (5/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

Those who want DACA will pillory Trump as a racist who will mass deport DREAMers. They'd do that no matter what. (6/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

So Trump risks being dumped on from the right for the weakness of the policy and the left for its supposed cruelty. (7/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

He wants to dump all this in Congress' lap but has given them little incentive to take it with this policy. (8/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

Dems are happy to watch him stew in it, and they know Trump isn't going to start rounding folks up anyway. (9/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

Republicans don't want to own DACA and not enough are willing to kill it, plus they think Trump's bluffing about full implementation. (10/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

Likeliest result: nothing. DACA disappears formally but DREAMers stay. Trump and GOP get smacked for "cruelty" they aren't committing. (END) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2017

It’s clear that President Trump has been agonizing over the DACA decision, as outlets like The Hill have reported.

President Trump reportedly asked aides for “a way out” regarding his decision on whether to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. An “exasperated” Trump made the request of aides last week, with a key court deadline for DACA looming…

Since that seems to have been the case, I doubt we’ll see the kind of action that some on the Left side of the aisle have described. As Shapiro explained, mass deportation isn’t about to happen. Not even close. And the six-month delay? Some read that as a bluff, a buffer, or a kind of way out. Give it to Congress and see what they do with it.

Of course, it should be Congress deciding immigration policy, not this president or any president. So we can mostly thank Trump’s predecessor for the mess we’re in now.

The DACA program wasn’t great policy to begin with. This is on top of the fact that it was essentially unconstitutional. Like it or not, those in the program who are affected by decisions regarding it are in a tough spot no matter what.

Democrats giddy at the chance to blame President Trump for whatever the outcome may be? Republicans unwilling to do their part and possibly alienate constituents and others in their party? The president eager to pass the buck to anyone who will take it?

Sounds like business as usual to me.