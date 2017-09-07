Oh, look! The Never Trumpers are finally getting some vindication.

Of course, that vindication looks like a GOP president shifting Left and striking deals with the Democrats. No, it’s not good, but it’s unsurprising.

Like some, my Never Trump status has been put on the backburner while I survey the accomplishments (or lack thereof) of this administration. As we should with each president, I praise the good and condemn the bad. More often than not, the latter occurs. Believe me, I would love to be proven wrong as President Donald J. Trump leads the nation as a conservative. I won’t hold my breath.

The unshakeable support from the MAGA crowd gives President Trump a license to do whatever he chooses to do, with no fear of repercussion or reduced support. Regardless of actions taken, words said, or agreements made, he is still considered a brilliant dealmaker who has been planning this all along.

These Koolaid kids never tied themselves to principle, only a person. Because of that, they’ll follow that person down whichever path he chooses and label it as “genius.”

By showing Republicans he can work with Democrats, Trump forces Republicans to unite or become irrelevant. He just changed the game. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) September 7, 2017

I can see the drool dripping off of their chins. They love the spectacle. This isn’t about solid leadership, it’s about one-upping those who have done them – and their precious, spotless leader – wrong.

The truth is, there is nothing more swamp-like and Establishment-like than striking bad deals with the Democrats. Thank goodness we have level-headed elected officials like Senator Ben Sasse in Washington to stand firm against obvious wrongs. Unfortunately, Sasse is just one person and too many in Congress lack those necessary spines.

Senate kills Sasse plan to strip debt limit/CR out of Harvey plan. 72 to 25 on motion to table or set aside — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 7, 2017

So what are we left with? What hope do conservatives and conservative-leaning Republicans have at this point? Not much.

The crowds that propelled a reality star playboy into the GOP nomination and chanted “drain the swamp!” are left praising the very same man as he splashes around those murky waters. Their wagon is hitched to the man – not the mission – so whatever he does is met with thunderous applause.

That’s not conservatism. But hey, Never Trumpers such as myself said that all along.

I’d like to tell you what’s coming up next, but I don’t have any clue. The runaway Trump train goes wherever the conductor leads it, and the excitable passengers are just along for the ride.