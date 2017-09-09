Special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate the potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Next on his list? Six current and former White House aides, including relatively new communications director, Hope Hicks.

Hicks is a well-known confidante of the Trump family and the administration itself and is the clear opposite of her predecessor, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci.

As reported by The Hill and other outlets, she has retained an attorney in advance of Mueller’s expected questioning.

Hicks has hired Robert Trout of the Trout Cacheris & Janis law firm, sources told the newspaper. Trout previously served at the Justice Department and as a former assistant U.S. attorney in Baltimore. The reported hire comes as special counsel Robert Mueller looks to question White House staff as part of the federal investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Daily Beast reported Friday on effort to organize a legal defense fund for White House staffers to help cover legal bills associated with the special counsel probe. Mueller has expressed interest in interviewing six current and former White House aides, including Hicks, The Washington Post reported Friday. Mueller reportedly also has his sights set on former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, among others.

And as reported by Politico:

…Hicks is one of six White House aides that special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to interview — aides who his team believes were potentially witnesses to relevant moments in the ongoing Russia investigation. Hicks, who was recently elevated to the position of communications director, has been at President Donald Trump’s side since before the official launch of his campaign. People close to the White House described Hicks as someone who has a full understanding of her exposure — at least as a witness — given her proximity to the 2016 campaign and her trusted status as an inner-circle confidante of the president and his family.

Certainly, Hicks has the kind of knowledge that Mueller is looking for in his ongoing investigation. The length of her employment in the Trump camp has surpassed many others who have already headed out that revolving employment door. She has been both an aide to candidate Trump as well as President Trump and has maintained a reserved and near secretive demeanor almost the entire time.

The plot continues to thicken.