On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton’s post-election memoir entitled “What Happened” finally hit bookshelves.

Its release has been widely anticipated among the I’m-Still-With-Her crowd and all their “persist!” and “be the resistance!” drama.

Yes, we understand that you can’t let her stunning defeat go. It was never only Trump fans who gave in to cult-like behavior. One only needs to look at those like Lena Dunham or Peter Daou to see that Hillary obsession is not only over-the-top but is still alive and well.

And now there’s a 500-page book detailing what exactly happened during that seemingly never-ending 2016 campaign season!

Personally, I have less than zero interest in reading the book, so I thank the excitable crowds who have already begun pouring over its contents for giving me some insight into it.

So, who or what does Hillary blame for the disaster that was her failed bid for the presidency? The answer: everyone and everything.

Here are just a few in a long list of blamed parties as reported by the New York Daily News, emphasis mine.

Bernie Sanders, for attacks on the campaign trail that “caused lasting damage” to her run. The Vermont senator — who famously gave Clinton a huge break by saying he wouldn’t focus on her “damn emails” — “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character.” “It was beyond frustrating that Bernie acted as if he had a monopoly on political purity,” she wrote. “Sexism and misogyny,” which led to the victory of a “flagrantly sexist candidate.” Former President Barack Obama, for not giving a national television address about the Russian hacking so that “more Americans would have woken up.” Also, for telling her to go easy on Sanders, which made her feel like she was “in a straight jacket.” Former Vice President Joe Biden, for saying the Democratic Party “did not talk about what it always stood for” after campaigning for her. Anthony Weiner, whose teenage sexting scandal led to Comey’s new probe, and to his wife and Clinton aide Huma Abedin yelling out, “This man is going to be the death of me!” Her use of a private email server as secretary of state, which she deems “dumb” in retrospect. The ongoing scandal that erupted from her email use, which she deems “even dumber.” The New York Times, for focusing on her emails in reporting that “affected the outcome of the election.” The “godforsaken” Electoral College, which went to Trump even though Clinton crushed him in the popular vote by nearly three million votes. Herself, for not realizing “how quickly the ground was shifting under our feet” in the national mood. Hillary hate. “I have come to terms with the fact that a lot of people — millions and millions of people — decided they just didn’t like me,” Clinton writes — though she doesn’t understand the dislike. “What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I’m really asking . . . I’m at a loss.”

And…that’s not even all of them.

Like I said, it’s everyone and everything. She blames the Democrats, the Republicans, sexism, emails, Weiner, the Electoral College, Barack, Biden, herself, her haters, and even the mainstream media. My goodness, woman. Did you really need to write a book about it? Sounds like some thoughtful, private journaling and more walks in the woods would have been your best therapy.

Regardless, the book is here, and this is quite the humorous list. I’m not sure if I’m more amused by the “godforsaken Electoral college” and all that “sexism and misogyny” or her annoyance at Barack, Biden, and Bernie. I am no Trump fan but I can still fully appreciate the fact that this woman is not in the Oval Office. She lost an election that was hers to win after a lifetime of preparation. This memoir is the sad tale of a political collapse.

We can finally say that Hillary came in first, though. As of Tuesday’s release date, her book was #1 on the the Amazon Best Sellers list with its 3-star rating and all.

Well done, Hillary! You finally broke that glass ceiling.