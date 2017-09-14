On Wednesday night, in the murky waters of the still undrained D.C. swamp, President Trump had dinner with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Reportedly, the three politicians struck a deal regarding border security and protection for DACA recipients. There was no talk of including a border wall, for that, according to President Trump himself, “will come later.”

While it is still not crystal clear what the supposed agreement completely entails, one thing is certain: some sort of consensus was reached.

Immediately, the Hannitys, Coulters, Posobiecs and others in the MAGA crowd grew outraged at the apparent flip-flop done by their commander-in-chief.

“How could he?! He had campaigned on absolutely no amnesty and a border wall. This? This is madness.”

In the aftermath, it’s easy to overlook the glaringly obvious second betrayal that occurred at the private dinner. What is that, you say? The fact that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, two leaders of the Resistance Party, resisted right into the arms of the orange siren.

It does not matter whether the agreement was a compromise or a complete forsaking of either side’s previously stated positions. Two leaders in the Democratic Party are colluding with one of the worst human beings to ever enter the world of politics! Trump’s flip-flop? That we expected. The Schumer-Pelosi betrayal? This should be the news.

I am old enough to remember when those on the Left compared Trump to Hitler, and not in the usual “that random GOP politician is Hitler” way. No, far too many believe Trump is literally as bad as Hitler. Idiotic to be sure, but they do.

I am old enough to remember when Trump’s whiteness and inability to condemn racism within the ranks of his base support, or during such tragedies as Charlottesville, was viewed as unacceptable by members of the Resistance. Those days surely can’t be too far behind, right? Why it was only last week that Ta-nehisi Coates wrote in The Atlantic about Trump’s blinding whiteness.

Here’s just the beginning of his bloated essay…

IT IS INSUFFICIENT TO STATE the obvious of Donald Trump: that he is a white man who would not be president were it not for this fact. With one immediate exception, Trump’s predecessors made their way to high office through the passive power of whiteness—that bloody heirloom which cannot ensure mastery of all events but can conjure a tailwind for most of them. Land theft and human plunder cleared the grounds for Trump’s forefathers and barred others from it. Once upon the field, these men became soldiers, statesmen, and scholars; held court in Paris; presided at Princeton; advanced into the Wilderness and then into the White House. Their individual triumphs made this exclusive party seem above America’s founding sins, and it was forgotten that the former was in fact bound to the latter, that all their victories had transpired on cleared grounds. No such elegant detachment can be attributed to Donald Trump—a president who, more than any other, has made the awful inheritance explicit.

And on Tuesday night, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi tied themselves to this white man. That is betrayal.

I’m also old enough to remember when the Women’s March flooded the streets of Washington, D.C. in a public display of resistance against a p***y-grabbing president who was swept into the Oval Office on a wave of misogyny.

Now all that seems so long ago, for there is a deal, and bi-partisanship is the cozy, comfy name of the game, Snookums.

Personally, I have no skin but common sense in the game, and that is neither party’s strong point. I don’t know what exactly will come of this agreement, but it’s more than obvious that each side has a new infatuation with the other, for whatever reason.

Let me reiterate that we have known all along who Trump is, what motivates him, and how much he craves acceptance and the social media limelight. His principles aren’t affixed to anything but winning and winning means different things at different times, including privates dinners with those who, as of five minutes ago, would have come close to spitting in your face.

So as we get caught up in trying to figure out what going forward looks like now that Schumer, Pelosi, and Trump have exchanged friendship bracelets, remember this moment.

The moment the Resistance Party melted and accepted Donald Trump, their arch-nemesis, into their quivering arms.