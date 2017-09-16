It was Friday afternoon, and I was on live TV, in the second hour of my show on CNN. I had just introduced two guests, former ESPN Senior Editor Keith Reed and Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis, who had agreed to come on to discuss the White House call for ESPN to dismiss anchor Jemele Hill after she called the President a “white supremacist” on Twitter.

These were two men with opposing opinions. I was ready for them to present their opinions and maybe even argue.

I wasn’t prepared for what came next from Clay Travis — a guest we should never have booked in the first place.

“I believe in the First Amendment and boobs.”

Side note: I’ve been a journalist for 17 years — the past seven spent at CNN hosting a live show. I’ve seen and heard some things. But when I first heard “boobs” from a grown man on national television (in 2017!!!) my initial thought bubble was: “Did I hear that correctly?? There’s no WAY he just came on my show and said what I think he said. … DID HE?” And I let it hang.

My executive producer Eric (who has worked with me for years) knows me, read my face and quickly got in my ear from the control room and asked: “Did he say ‘booze’?” Apparently, my producers behind the scenes were all scrambling, trying to figure out the same thing. “What did he just say?”

I just couldn’t let this go.

So I jumped back in and spelled it out like a fourth-grade boy: “b-double-o-b-s?!”

Yes. “Boobs.” He eventually confirmed: “boobs.” Almost proud, smirking.

The thing is — this is not okay. Speaking to women like this is unacceptable. It is 2017. Why is this even happening?

As for my guest today — despite what he’s tweeting, he won’t be coming back on my show — ever. He works at Fox Sports Radio. Maybe he should learn from folks over at Fox News — being demeaning to women does have consequences.