There is a showdown in the state of Texas, and it will likely end in death.

In September, a 17-year old, undocumented female crossed the border into Texas and was detained by immigration officials. During a routine examination at the detention facility, it was discovered that she was pregnant. Upon learning she was expecting, the unnamed teen, who the media is calling “Jane Doe”, decided to seek an abortion.

In recent years, The Lone Star State has become quite the champion for the unborn under Governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott. Both men are unapologetically pro-life and have signed legislation protecting this often-discarded class of precious individuals.

One such law took effect in 2005 during Governor Perry’s tenure. The legislation requires parental consent before a female under the age of 18 can obtain an abortion. Another law was finalized in 2013 and banned abortions after 20 weeks unless there is a medical emergency.

As reported, both laws are infuriating many on the Left because Jane Doe, the pregnant, undocumented immigrant, is both a minor and is 15-weeks along.

A federal appeals court Friday refused to allow an immediate abortion for a 17-year-old who came to the U.S. illegally and is now in detention. But the court gave her more time to find a way to obtain one. After a medical examination revealed that she is pregnant, she sought an abortion. Texas authorities gave her permission, but the Department of Health and Human Services, which runs the detention facility, refused. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Washington ordered the government to let her leave the facility to get an abortion. But the appeals court put that order on hold and held an emergency hearing Friday. By a 2-1 ruling, the panel of judges said she must be allowed to try to find a sponsor, which would permit her to be released from detention. Such an arrangement, the Trump administration argued, would not unduly burden the constitutional right of access to abortion services. “We agree,” the appeals court said, “so long as the process of securing a sponsor to whom the minor is released occurs expeditiously.” The ruling set a deadline of Tuesday, October 31. If a sponsor isn’t found by then, the ruling said, the lower court judge can again order the government to let her obtain an abortion, and the government can then appeal.

As a result of this decision, the pro-aborts are labeling those on the Right side of the aisle as cold-hearted when it comes to immigration, women, and even children. Irony abounds. These liberals are more determined to protect the “rights” of an undocumented individual, who entered the country illegally, than they are concerned with the growing life inside of said immigrant who is currently protected by the laws of the state of Texas.

Preventing an immigrant woman from getting an abortion is a war on women, immigrants, and children. #JusticeForJane — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017

Women in immigration detention centers have a right to abortion access. #JusticeforJane — Nisha Varia (@Nisha_Varia) October 23, 2017

#Abortion is health care. No one should be denied access to essential health care. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/zahcCAvvUX — ACOG Action (@ACOGAction) October 23, 2017

Trump administration is abusing its power with this case. Please read this. Please share this. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/CgOR3ToQBh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 22, 2017

Truly, the sacrament of abortion is arguably the most sacred of all in Church of Liberalism. The established laws of a state are legally challenged in favor of obtaining a quick death for a growing life.

Nevermind the fact that Jane is free to go back across the border. She’s in the United States of America, and she should be allowed to kill her unborn child. Why it’s her right, isn’t it?

Unsurprisingly, the ACLU is blaming the Trump administration for “holding her hostage.”

…the ACLU said the government is holding her hostage, literally blocking the door to prevent her getting the care she wants. A high number of young immigrant women need access to reproductive services, the ACLU said, because many of them are the victims of sexual assault before and during their journeys to the United States.

..in March, HHS announced that all federally funded shelters are prohibited from taking “any action that facilitates” access to abortion by unaccompanied minors. Justice Department lawyer Catherine Dorsey told the appeals court Friday that the federal government “has not put any obstacles in her path. Rather the government is refusing to facilitate an abortion, which it is permitted to do in furtherance of its legitimate interest in protecting fetal life and childbirth.” Allowing unaccompanied minors to get an abortion while in custody, she said, would be facilitating it, because detention facility staff would have to go with them.

Regardless of what you think of our 45th president and those at the Justice Department and HHS who answer to him (and I’ve shared my concerns many times), this decision is absolutely the correct one. Yes, Jane may find a sponsor who will essentially sign off on an abortion before the 20-week timeframe. The brand new heart that currently beats inside of her womb may be prematurely and violently stopped through legal homicide. That act will be marked down as a victory for the pro-abort cause. Trump will be labeled as an anti-woman, anti-child, anti-immigrant monster because of this incident alone.

And nothing will change.

It is a travesty that the most defenseless among us, whether carried in an illegal immigrant’s womb or not, are marked for slaughter simply because they exist. Meanwhile, proponents of this popular form of death cheer on the demise, believing good has triumphed.

As we prepare to add yet one more, voiceless life to a long and bloody list, we know the opposite is true.