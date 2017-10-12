Disgraced Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein has jetted off to Europe for “rehab”, but it look like even the continent across the pond won’t hold any safe havens for him.

London police announced Thursday that they have opened an investigation regarding sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein. From The Guardian:

Scotland Yard told the Guardian on Thursday: “The Met has been passed an allegation of sexual abuse by Merseyside police on Wednesday 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command.” There is no indication the complaint relates to child abuse.

Weinstein is also being investigated by the NYPD after recordings of him sexually harassing a young Italian actress were leaked to the press.

Weinstein continues to deny any legal sexual misconduct, claiming all of his “encounters” were consensual.