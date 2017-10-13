Quentin Tarantino is sad about Harvey Weinstein. Very, very sad. In fact, he’s so sad about his longtime friend and business partner that he is unable to make a public statement yet. However, through his good (female, naturally) friend Amber Tamblyn he sent a message asking for more time to consult his lawyers process his pain before he speaks personally about Weinstein.

Tamblyn is an established writer and actress whom many may recognize as the woman who confronted James Woods on Twitter some months ago about his inappropriate behavior towards her and a friend when they were underage. Tamblyn took to Twitter on Friday to explain why her friend had not yet come forward to talk about Weinstein.

Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017

As it’s been from the beginning, there is so much to unpack here. We can begin with Tarantino’s pathetically overdramatic characterization of how the Weinstein scandal has affected him. Do we really believe he’s “angry” at Harvey for anything other than getting caught and trapping everyone else in the net?

Quentin Tarantino "stunned and heartbroken" by accusations against longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein: … pic.twitter.com/jaCtYJEnsI — KTBB Radio (@KTBBRadio) October 13, 2017

Weinstein has produced every single one of Tarantino’s movies. Furthermore, Tarantino dated actress Mira Sorvino for a few years in the 1990s and Sorvino is one of the women who has been quite forthcoming with details of how Weinstein propositioned her and violated her sense of safety. Are we also to believe she never once mentioned it to Tarantino? Or that he never once heard an actress complain about Weinstein?

Does Tarantino think having a female friend with some kind of “sexual harassment” street cred issue a statement will make us all think he’s surprised by all of this?

Even Tamblyn herself has some creepy culpability here. She was thrilled to be able to call out James Woods as a leech because he’s an outspoken conservative. However, she’s grown up in Hollywood, she’s friends with Tarantino and she surely has seen the blatant sexual abuse and harassment that is ingrained in Hollywood culture and yet she’s been as silent as anyone else when it comes to the power players.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

I guess she rightly figured James Woods had no influence over her career. Guess it’s a bit different when it’s Harvey Weinstein, huh Amber?

I suppose we’ll all just have to continue to wait with bated breath for Mr. Tarantino to work through his shock and pain and virtuous disappointment in the man whom he has worked with and socialized with for the last 25-plus years.

As Oscar season approaches it is truly delightful to watch all these rats scrambling to scurry off the sinking ship.