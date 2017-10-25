It’s Hump Day! That’s a great day for a laugh.

Have you seen others struggling with their politically inconvenient Facebook statuses?

“Who cares how much Obama plays golf?!!!” “President Trump is on the golf course again…too bad he doesn’t spend as much time at work.”

Introducing Politically Inconvenient Facebook Memories. PIFM comes in standard and double-standard. There’s also a swipe left option called the Facebook Memory Hole, in case anyone starts to notice your politically inconvenient memories. Let the hilarious folks at We the Internet TV break down this amazing feature for you! Share with all your friends…you know some of them need it!