It’s World Vegan Day! This is the day the entire world has set aside to celebrate and acknowledge veganism. Vegans needed an official day of recognition because so little is known about vegans and their diets and their feelings about animals and the environment and what kind of food all the rest of us should be eating. They’ve been a silent minority for too long.

Thankfully vegans need no longer live invisible lives, thanks to World Vegan Day and the internet.

Vegans don’t eat or use the product of any animal. This includes dairy and basically any of the things that make food taste good. But that’s okay, because vegans are saving the earth, animals, and the collective conscience of humanity.

I went Vegan when I was 11👉one of the best decisions of my life! If Libs care about the enviroment why aren't they Vegan? #WorldVeganDay — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 1, 2017

The answer to this question is that clearly Libs hate the environment and you should all vote for conservatives.

Look how much better vegans are than the rest of you carnivores!

#WorldVeganDay feel free to message me if you ever have a single question regarding veganism 🥑🍌🍇 pic.twitter.com/Bx7wmy5ZzM — MnM (@emilem47) November 1, 2017

Dear @emilem47: how do I explain to all those starving people in North Korea that if they just ate fewer eggs they wouldn’t be so hungry all the time?

A global transition to vegan diets would remove pasture – freeing up huge areas for wildlife #WorldVeganDay https://t.co/XvruAXkOzI pic.twitter.com/OC8qctSAHX — New Scientist (@newscientist) November 1, 2017

I measure every building I enter by how many cows could fit into it if we could just get rid of these inconvenient humans.

Happy #WorldVeganDay! Animals are smart, funny & sensitive beings. Challenge: try a new vegan recipe each week of Nov. Retweet if you’re in! pic.twitter.com/bIqlUU7hwM — Barn Sanctuary (@BarnSanctuary) November 1, 2017

Well, if you love them so much why don’t you marry them?!

Yayayay! I️ Love #VeganDay!! #WorldVeganDay…makes me so sad when peoples eat my animal friends pic.twitter.com/vqbW0YKRRu — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 1, 2017

We should make Tara happier by eating her peoples friends instead.

Delete your account.

70% of freshwater used globally is in agriculture. A pound of beef requires upwards of 400 gallons of water. Thats a lot #WorldVeganDay — Khurram Khan (@khurramkhanlove) November 1, 2017

This guy’s beef sounds really watery. Maybe that’s why he went vegan.

As it's #WorldVeganDay, you should try at least one Vegan thing so you can see it from the other side. You'll respect it a lot more 👍👍 — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) November 1, 2017

Mmmmm…I doubt it.

Happy #WorldVeganDay to my fellow superior humans! Kidding … mostly. pic.twitter.com/Uv5G6AyeJ5 — Sam Laliberte (@slaliberte) November 1, 2017

You can be a liar, thief or pedophile but as long as you’re a vegan you’re good!

My meal. Don't be fooled, this is packed with sustainable calories. #WorldVeganDay Almost 5 years strong! 💪 pic.twitter.com/QRztbH81oE — Nelly B (@dontcalmedandan) November 1, 2017

Being a vegan looks really fun.

Today is #WorldVeganDay. Retweet if you want compassion for all animals! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NAXL7sPD4F — PETA (@peta) November 1, 2017

I’m sick and tired of PETA always directing their accusations at people. When are they going to demand animals treat us with compassion too???

It's #WorldVeganDay – a great excuse to eat up those leftover veggies. Pumpkins, we're looking at you… pic.twitter.com/2UKk7J5tOM — Love Food Hate Waste (@LFHW_UK) November 1, 2017

Eat them? No way…them’s perfectly good smashing pumpkins. You’ve never felt joy until you’ve smashed a pumpkin on the ground.

Why are people using #worldveganday to troll vegans? In the words of The Buddah……. pic.twitter.com/Ks6s2TsOkT — Mr. Doughnut (@Donkomaniac) November 1, 2017

You guys, vegans have feelings too. They’re the only ones allowed to tell you why your diet is BS.

Making wise food choices, vegan diet can have more diverse nutrition, flavour, variety, than meat and dairy orientated diets. #WorldVeganDay — h2º|cǾg (@zilchoid) October 8, 2017

Sure, you keep telling yourself that and I’ll keep working on my plan to taste every variety of bacon known to man.

Of course, the best part of learning more about vegans is learning more about how to annoy them.

By ripping apart the flesh of a dead animal with my teeth before swallowing the remains. https://t.co/e0vlADDcYU — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) November 1, 2017

Stay away from meat, no matter how new it is! #WorldVeganDay pic.twitter.com/ccSLiD0qJg — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 1, 2017

Shout out 2 all the vegans out there making the meat supply more plentiful for us carnivores. ❤️#worldveganday — Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 1, 2017

In honor of #WorldVeganDay I'm going grocery shopping at the local pet store. — takashi yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) November 1, 2015

Happy World Vegan Day! Don’t forget to lecture someone about their nutrition ethics.