Actor Kevin Spacey continues to headline entertainment news even after an announcement from his media rep saying the actor was heading to “seek evaluation and treatment”. Multiple parties have now come forward to accuse Spacey of sexual harassment and abuse in the past.

Now comes word that Spacey’s behavior may have continued all the way up into his most recent work.

Netflix and House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital have announced they will begin a formal investigation into the claims that their star and Executive Producer Kevin Spacey repeatedly sexually harassed employees on set of the Netflix megahit.

On Thursday, Media Rights Capital issued a statement on the allegations and the decision to investigate. They also admitted that a previous similar claim had been made against the actor in 2012.

“We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey’s interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards. As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority… …We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints. For example, during our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved. Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey.”

MRC has also established an anonymous hotline to receive further complaints and are providing crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew.

“MRC will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention, and will continue to monitor our own production and practices to ensure that our cast and crew feel safe and supported.”

Netflix in turn issued it’s statement:

“When the allegations broke about Kevin Spacey on Sunday night, in conjunction with MRC, we sent a representative to set on Monday morning. Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly. On Tuesday, in collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”