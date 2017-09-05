Today the Democrats are wailing about how unfair it is to begin winding up the illegal, unconstitutional DACA amnesty program for illegal aliens. But it’s their fault this happened to begin with!





FILE – In this April 21, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama meets with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass. in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

The truth is, if the Democrats though amnesty for people who entered the country illegally as minors, they had every opportunity to do something about it, but they chose to pass the buck.

The whole “DREAM Act” concept is an old one, having been introduced in the Senate as far back as August 2001. That concept was wholly incorporated into the Ted Kennedy-led amnesty effort in 2007, the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act introduced by Harry Reid. At the time, the Democrats held a 51-49 Senate advantage, but the CIRA failed 34-61. Kennedy then himself tried a second bill that year, which failed 46-53.

So by the time the 2008 elections came, and the 111th Congress sat in 2009, the Democrats had the issue on the radar. They entered that Congress with 60 votes in the US Senate, enough to break any Republican filibuster. The Democrats used that advantage to pass many bills, including Obamacare, Dodd-Frank, the Fair Pay Act, and more.

Despite the ability to pass any bill they wanted, the Democrats chose to do nothing. They did not act. Instead of pressuring the Congress to act, Obama went golfing. As a result, no bill passed, and Obama was left to put out an plainly illegal administrative amnesty.

If the Democrats really cared, they’d have passed a bill, and then Donald Trump wouldn’t have the means to rescind it unilaterally. It would take a bill to repeal it, and you know how much of a disaster Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell are at passing repeals.

So every time you hear the Democrats complain about DACA repeal, ask them why they failed to pass DACA legislation. They had the votes. They just didn’t care enough when no Republican was in power to blame.