When a huge natural disaster disables whole communities, we as a nation want to help. Rand Paul suggests a way to do it responsibly!





Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to supporters gathered at The Champions of Liberty Rally in Hebron, Ky., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Paul was joined at the fundraising event by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, and U.S. Reps Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Hurricanes are the kind of disaster that not only hurt people, but they disable the entire region from being able to help itself right after. Hurricanes can wipe out even basic utilities for weeks or months after.

But we can’t just pretend money and resources grow on trees. We need to be adults and set priorities. Rand Paul suggests we move money from foreign aid to FEMA in order to fund Harvey and Irma relief efforts. Via the Examiner:

“As the Senate prepares to vote on hurricane aid, I will be introducing an ‘America First’ amendment to cut wasteful spending from abroad to pay for much-needed relief here at home,” said Paul. “Moving forward, any new spending should be paid for,” he added.

Regardless of your view on foreign aid, it’s commendable that at least someone in the Republican Party is still talking about fiscal responsibility.