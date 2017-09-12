As the President betrays every campaign promise he made, here are the stages of grief the Trump Train will go through.





Rod Webber, of Boston, waits in line with his face painted in the theme of the American flag to enter a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

According to the model created by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, there are five stages that we go through after a loss. Here’s how they look in the Trump sphere:

Stage One: Denial. This was the first one we’ve seen. “FAKE NEWS!” Everything’s fake news if they can’t handle the truth.

Stage Two: Anger. This one came a little later. Suddenly the key words were “DEEP STATE!” Everything was a vast conspiracy.

Stage Three: Bargaining. Here’s the newest one we’re really starting to see now. “HE MAKES DEALS!” is the new catch phrase after he sold out to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, giving away his demand to build the wall.

Stage Four: Depression. We’re not seeing a lot of this one yet, but when Alex Jones starts saying that the real reason Trump is having problems is that HE’S SECRETLY BEING DRUGGED, well, it’s coming.

Stage Five: Acceptance. This will come. It may not come for a while, but eventually the line will be “HE WAS CORRUPT ALL ALONG. I SUPPORTED TED CRUZ.”