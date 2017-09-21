For all the talk of “deep state” and “draining the swamp,” why is the President leaving all these open Obama appointees to hand out goodies to their Google buddies?





President Barack Obama sits with Google Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009, during a meeting with business leaders to discuss the economy. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is the nonsense busybody regulator created by Barack Obama, that made Elizabeth Warren into a left-wing star. Warren moved on, but the Obama appointees who came after her are still running the show.

Their latest gimmick is to take a hard line against some banks, but to give a free pass to the Google-connected Upstart Network to do whatever they want when running background checks on potential borrowers. Education, job history, and field of employment may sound neutral, but if a right-wing company did it, we’d be hearing all about how racist it is.

Especially after the Equifax disaster recently, do we really need cronyist credit bureaus getting a free pass from Obama-appointed regulators? Shut down the CFPB and clean house there.