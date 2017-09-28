Ajit Pai was renominated to the Federal Communications Commission in March. Currently the Chairman, when will he get reconfirmed?

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on “Net Neutrality” in Washington. Tech companies are readying for a showdown with a Republican-controlled government over threats to net neutrality, a key issue for them and their users. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The President renominated Ajit Pai to the FCC in March to serve a second term. Pai currently serves as Chairman because the President can designate a Chairman at any time, however Pai still needs to be reconfirmed to a full new term.

Said Pai at the time:

“If I am fortunate to be confirmed by the Senate, I will continue to work with my colleagues to connect all Americans with digital opportunity, foster innovation, protect consumers, promote public safety, and make the FCC more open and transparent to the American people,” Pai concluded in his statement.

Pai was first appointed to the FCC by the advice of Mitch McConnell to Barack Obama, so why hasn’t McConnell gotten the job done to reconfirm him?