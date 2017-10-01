Vegans get the weirdest ideas to push their fringe ideologies. But get a load at how it can go so very wrong.

You just know the best part of this is that these kids come from backgrounds where they have a lot more going for themselves than these truck driver who’s just trying to do his job. They’re trying to make a statement, but the best outcome for them is that this poor driver loses time, loses money, and possibly even loses his job.

Keep that in mind while you watch them scheme, and get a good laugh out of this whole thing.

Here’s the video. Mind the language, but it’s worth it: