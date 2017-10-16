Elon Musk’s Tesla has received billions in subsides from the US government. They were supposed to create jobs and a good product. What really happened?

And yes, that’s billions with a b that Musk has received. Let’s see what good it did.

First off, Barack Obama’s subsidies were meant to create jobs. Barack Obama ran on a “green jobs” program, promising to create five million jobs. Well, it turns out that was a bust at Tesla. Tesla is ditching 2% of the company right before the holiday season. They claim the employees were fired because of performance, and not for cost cutting, but Reuters has reported differently.

And given that they just had to do a major recall due to a safety defect in some of their newest Model X SUVs, the second such recall of the model. Well, they claim there’s no safety problem, but see for yourself:

“Until then, there is no issue with continuing to drive your Model X,” Tesla wrote in the email. “We just ask that you temporarily avoid having two adults sit in the second row left and center seating positions at the same time.”

Tesla SUVs are safe as long as you don’t put more than one adult in the back like that. Yeah. Would you feel safe putting kids back there, either?

Tesla is a creation of subsidy. And it shows.