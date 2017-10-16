Your wireless computer network at home, the one that your computers, tablets, and televisions talk to, is insecure. Update it as soon as possible.





I’ll spare you the nitty technical details here, and give a high level overview of the big security news today. Most wireless routers and access points use what is known as the WPA2 protocol. That protocol has been in use for years, having been the successor to two previous, less-secure protocols.

It turns out WPA2 has a major security hole in it, one that allows attackers to get access to lots and lots of data they aren’t supposed to. And since many home computers and appliances treat local networks as trusted, that’s a huge problem for all of us.

Here are the technical details if you want them, but just know this: You will want to update your wireless routers and access points as soon as possible. If you got yours through a cable provider, contact them to pressure them to give you an update for the “KRACK” attack right away. Otherwise, contact the manufacturer.