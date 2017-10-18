With the office of Governor on the line, Virginia Republicans are glad about this big streak ending. But is it enough?





Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, left, interviews Ed Gillespie, chairman of the Republican National Committee, for MTV before the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, Sept. 2, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Ed Gillespie has never won an election, and he’s been handed the Republican Party of Virginia nomination to be Governor. And I’ve been hammering hard the point that he’s losing so badly, that since the primary he hasn’t even won a poll by fluke of accidental outlier. That’s a very bad sign

Great news for Republicans though is that Gillespie finally won a poll. Monmouth has Ed Gillespie up a point over Democrat Ralph Northam, 48-47, a shift from their previous poll that had Northam up 49-44 last month. So, between the polls, Northam lost 2 points, and Gillespie gained 4 points. Those are both small shifts, but combined they do appear to be good news.

The poll average still has Northam up 49-45, and Northam has still won 10 of the last 11 polls. But if more results come in like this one from Monmouth, then maybe it’s a sign that pouting Trump voters hare deciding to back the Republican after all!