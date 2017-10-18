Ted Cruz just took yet another crazy attack on him, and turned it into an Internet-winning Twitter post. Hilarious.

The Ben Sasse apology to Ted Cruz video was amazing, but Ted Cruz just went even further on Twitter. Just look at this thing of beauty:
Andrea Ruth

This is one of the notes published by the Zodiac Killer. The left has trying to call him the Zodiac Killer as a way to insult him, going as far as to make a whole Wikipedia page about it. By taking their ammo and using it himself, Ted Cruz disarms the opposition and makes himself king of the Internet.

Tags: Ben Sasse Ted Cruz Twitter Zodiac Killer