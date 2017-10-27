I’ve been harsh on Ed Gillespie’s lackluster campaign in Virginia, but improbably enough, this polling shows him behind by much less than before!





In this combination photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ed Gillespie appears at a debate at the University of Virginia-Wise in Wise, Va., Oct. 9, 2016 , left, Libertarian candidate for Virginia governor Cliff Hyra appears during an interview in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 22, 2017 and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam appears during an interview in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 18, 2017. The major party candidates in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor are both promising to improve the state’s health care system. But Gillespie and Northam differ sharply on how to curb costs and increase care. Hyra favors less government intervention in the health care system. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Republican Ed Gillespie went 6 months without beating Democrat Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam in a poll. Six months is a long time not even to get a freak outlier your way. But in the last two weeks he’s now won three of the last six polls!

That’s a last minute shift. The newest two are The Polling Company at Gillespie +2 and Christopher Newport University at Northam +7.

The poll average still favors Northam, especially since that TPC poll is from a Republican leaning company. But still, Gillespie looks like he has a better chance of winning than he did all this year, which is good timing for him and the Republicans.