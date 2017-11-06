Tomorrow is the first major chance voters get at the polls since Donald Trump took office. Here are the key elections to watch.





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, talks with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, at a rally at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C., Monday, March 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Most elections going on tomorrow are local elections, but there are some state elections that could have lasting impacts.

New Jersey: The state will be electing a new Governor, as well as all the seats in the Senate and the General Assembly. Democrats hold huge majorities in both houses of the legislature, so the only meaningful race is to succeed term-limited Governor Chris Christie.

Christie’s party risks being chased out of office by numerous scandals, including his use of a beach he closed to the public, and his closure of a bridge as political retribution. Well, the voters of the state have a chance at their own retribution on Republican nominee Kim Guadagno as she takes on Democrat Phil Murphy. Every single poll of the race has had Murphy up double figures. If Guadagno even makes it close, it’s newsworthy.

Virginia: Virginia will notably be electing a Governor and the entire House of Delegates. Virginia has elected Republicans and Democrats as Governor in equal numbers since the 1969 election that elected the first Republican Governor since Reconstruction. Starting with that 1969 election of a Republican, it’s been dead even, 6-6.

So, Lieutenant Governor and Democrat Ralph Northam is taking on Republican Ed Gillespie to break the tie. Northam was away ahead early on, just as Phil Murphy is now in New Jersey. But the race has tightened, and desperate ads from the Democrats suggest they agree. The race will likely come down to two counties.

Republicans hold a large majority in the House of Delegates that they are unlikely to give up.

Washington: A swing Senate seat is up for a special election in Washington’s Senate District 45 after the death of Republican Andy Hill. It’s been a Republican-held seat, but Hillary Clinton won the district 65-28, so Democrats have their chances here. If Democrats win the seat, then they will take control of the chamber, giving them total control in the state for the first time since 2012.

These aren’t the only important elections. Make sure to check if your city, county, or state is having an election that matters to you.