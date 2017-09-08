#FAKENEWSCNN says there is a real Trump-Schumer bromance developing:

There seems to be a bromance brewing between President Donald Trump and Sen. Chuck Schumer. That’s according to Rep. Pete King, who attended a meeting at the White House on Thursday with New York and New Jersey officials to discuss a transportation project called the Gateway Program. “He and Chuck — both of them would interrupt each other at times — and they’d go back and forth and Chuck would say something and smile and the President would look at him and smile,” King told CNN Thursday evening. “This went on for the whole — let’s say the meeting was around 40 minutes or so? It was almost like a love-in at times.“

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwww!

This is amusing, but perhaps a little overstated. The real bromance is between Trump and the media. Susan Wright already quoted this passage describing the aftermath of the “give Chuck and Nancy exactly what they wanted” Great Deal, but it’s worth re-emphasizing:

Trump specifically mentioned TV segments praising the deal and indicated he’d been watching in a call with Schumer, two people said. And he was jovial in a call with Pelosi and agreed to send a tweet she asked for about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, these people said, while also mentioning the attention the deal had gotten. He indicated to both leaders he would be willing to work together again. “He seemed super upbeat,” one person familiar with the calls said. Another person familiar with the calls said Trump told Pelosi her coverage was even better than his. “The press has been incredible,” Trump said.

Well, sure they were. All you have do to get the press to be incredible is to agree with Chuck and Nancy every time.

This is a problem, because Trump is a media junkie, and he mainlines coverage with his remote. As Rich Lowry says:

Trump is the most unusual combination of a politician who, on one hand, was elected president by thumbing his nose at media elites and trampling on their dearest beliefs and, on the other, is obsessed about what media elites write and say about him. . . . . It’s not just that Trump watches — he really cares. In the normal course of things, a president wouldn’t know who pro-Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord is, let alone complain about his firing from CNN in public, as Trump did at his Phoenix rally. When Laura Ingraham mentioned on “Fox & Friends” last week that the administration needs to do a better job of filling empty positions, Trump tweeted a response immediately and directly (the positions aren’t needed, he said). He can’t bear not to watch “Morning Joe,” the buzzy MSNBC program, even when he insists he doesn’t, and, of course, launched a contemptible attack on co-host Mika Brzezinski in retaliation for her criticisms of him. Trump time and again demonstrates that he is wounded by what he hears on TV.

Trump really, really loves good media coverage. And the best way to get it is to tack left.

Just ask Anthony Kennedy. Once you get a dose of that sweet, sweet media approval, you never go back.

