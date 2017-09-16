The pivot continues?

The Wall Street Journal is breaking the news.

Trump administration officials said Saturday the U.S. wouldn’t pull out of the Paris Agreement, offering to re-engage in the international deal to fight climate change, according to the European Union’s top energy official. The shift from President Donald Trump’s decision in June to renegotiate the landmark accord or craft a new deal came during a meeting of more than 30 ministers led by Canada, China and the European Union in Montreal.

The official, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete, says that the U.S. will “review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement.”

Since the source is an official from the European Union, and not the White House, take it for what it’s worth. No further details are immediately available, but we’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: No sooner does the news break than it is denied:

The White House denies the new @WSJ report saying the US will not withdraw from the Paris climate deal pic.twitter.com/X71VzHytuS — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 16, 2017

UPDATE x2: So does the White House denial make this a complete non-story? Not necessary. Gabriel Malor:

WH spox also said a DACA decision hadn't been made when that news broke…and then Trump announced three days later. https://t.co/NAHEkceKdy — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 16, 2017

Yup.