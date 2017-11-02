The machinery of government briefly ground to a halt today, when a Twitter employee deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
OK, only for 11 minutes.
Can we get that extended to three and a half years?
When first reported, Twitter’s story was that it was innocent and done “inadvertently” — the result of “human error”:
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Now, the whole thing is starting to look . . . a little less “inadvertent”:
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
LOL.
So many questions come to mind.
Was it their last day because they deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account — or did they delete Donald Trump’s Twitter account because it was their last day?
Why are all mentions of words like “inadvertent” and “error” missing from that second tweet?
And: can we find this individual and make him or her President? Or at least Chief of Staff?
COMMENTS