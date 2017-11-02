The machinery of government briefly ground to a halt today, when a Twitter employee deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

OK, only for 11 minutes.

Can we get that extended to three and a half years?

When first reported, Twitter’s story was that it was innocent and done “inadvertently” — the result of “human error”:

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Now, the whole thing is starting to look . . . a little less “inadvertent”:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

LOL.

So many questions come to mind.

Was it their last day because they deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account — or did they delete Donald Trump’s Twitter account because it was their last day?

Why are all mentions of words like “inadvertent” and “error” missing from that second tweet?

And: can we find this individual and make him or her President? Or at least Chief of Staff?