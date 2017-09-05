Last week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced President Trump would be donating $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief. However, she offered no details on the donation beyond saying the president was asking for recommendations from journalists on where he should donate to.

Sanders clarified on Tuesday when she answered the question asked by many since the announcement, that of whether Trump’s donation would be from his personal funds or the Trump Foundation’s coffers.

“The president will be making a personal donation of $1 million,” Sanders said.

She went on to say the president would be releasing the name of the organizations he’s donating to on Wednesday, before reiterating the money will be coming from his personal funds.