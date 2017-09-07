It was worth a shot, but Republicans once again proved their spines are more jello than bone in the Senate on Thursday. Sen. Ben Sasse introduced an amendment that would reject the President’s deal siding with Democrats in Congress

Sasse’s amendment proved short-lived, however, when the amendment didn’t pass a motion to table or set aside. The final vote was 72 to 25.

