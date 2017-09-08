Sure, Hillary’s not running for anything and it’s improbable any of the softball book tour interviews she’ll be doing for her new book — laughingly titled, What Happened — will address the topic, but the hypocrisy is too much to not notice.

In a newly resurfaced 2014 televised interview Clinton had with NBC’s Christiane Amanpour she’s asked about the issue of minors illegally coming to the United States. Clinton gives a clear and reasoned opinion that sounds an awful lot like Republicans (the non-Trump kind, anyway).

Clinton said,

“We have to send a clear message, just because your child gets across the border, that doesn’t mean the child gets to stay,” said Clinton “So, we don’t want to send a message that is contrary to our laws or will encourage more children to make that dangerous journey.” “So, you’re saying they should be sent back now?” Amanpour inquired. “Well, they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined who responsible adults in their families are, because there are concerns whether all of them should be sent back,” said Clinton. “But I think all of them who can be should be reunited with their families.”

Watch:



Since 2014, Clinton has apparently had a come to Jesus complete 180 degree opinion change as she navigated her way through trying to be appealing to minorities in 2015 and 2016.

While the GOP focuses on villifying immigrants, Hillary will fight to protect DACA/DAPA and pass comprehensive immigration reform. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 14, 2015

Thanks to DREAMers' courage & resolve, #DACA has allowed thousands of young people to contribute to our society. We're better for it. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2015

But I thought we had to send a clear message that just because a child crosses the border doesn’t mean they get to stay?

The logical inconsistencies, if unsurprising, are astounding. What is consistent for Mrs. Clinton is the fact that her opinions on any issue is found somewhere between grift and political expediency.