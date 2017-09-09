Reminiscent of a scene out of Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, there’s now a giant 65-foot baby cutout as an art installment on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. near Tecate, Mexico.

The baby looks over the fence from the Mexico side toward the U.S. side and according to the French artist, ‘JR,’ who placed it, is supposed to “prompt discussion of immigration.”

The installment is timely in light of President Trump’s recent announcement this week that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will be ended in six months, giving Congress the opportunity to come up with a legislative solution.

However, Trump has made clear he’d like them to just make the DACA program the legal law of the land. Regardless of what that does to American immigration or the issue of illegal entries or visa overstays.

People on both sides of the border have headed out to the fence, about 40 miles southeast of San Diego, to see the baby.

Of course, some think we should have special exceptions for babies of a certain size.

If there are ever 65-foot toddlers at the gate, i say we let them in. I bet they are hella useful. https://t.co/N1OyUVTCXh @AndreaNRuth — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 9, 2017