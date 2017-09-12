Tuesday began with plans to hold a press conference about bringing the NBA back to Seattle for progressive Democrat Mayor Ed Murray and has ended with his resignation.

Murray was a darling of the left as Seattle’s first openly gay mayor. However, as old allegations of sex abuse resurfaced earlier this year, Murray went from expecting an easy re-election in November to deciding not to run. He maintained until the last he would not resign.

Tuesday proved to be too much as a fifth accuser — this time a cousin, Joseph Dyer, who shared a room with Murray in the 70’s when he claims Murray abused him for a year — came forward.

The cancellation of a planned press conference to announce plans to renovate Seattle’s basketball stadium, KeyArena, was the first sign the new allegations were shaking Murray’s mayorship.

Several mayoral candidates from the crowded 2017 field called for Murray to resign in light of the mounting allegations and impending legal trouble.

Murray, 62, maintains his innocence but said he could not perform his duties as mayor because of the sex abuse allegations.

BREAKING: Seattle @MayorEdMurray has resigned amid sex abuse allegations https://t.co/Tnwjngr4Rq — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) September 12, 2017

