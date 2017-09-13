Four people were shot by an as yet unidentified shooter at a school in Freeman, Wash., southeast of Spokane, on Wednesday morning. One student has since died.
The shooter is in custody and no longer a threat.
BREAKING: 1 student confirmed dead, multiple victims in shooting at high school near Spokane.
— KOMO News (@komonews) September 13, 2017
Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, who represents the area, tweeted minutes ago.
Awful — just hearing of the shooting at Freeman HS near Spokane. As we continue to get more details my heart goes out to all impacted.
— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) September 13, 2017
This post will be updated as more details become available.
