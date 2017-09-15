Donald Trump learned a lesson about attempting to interrupt a man on a mission on Friday. The president attempted to say hi to 11-year-old entrepreneur, Frank Giaccio, as he mowed the White House lawn on Friday, but Frank just kept on mowing.

The video is great.
Trending

Major Internet Projects Slam the Door on Facebook

Neil Stevens

If only we could all be as focused on Frank and not be swayed by the sideshow of political theater.

Tags: Frank Giaccio Frank the Mower White House lawn