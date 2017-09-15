Donald Trump learned a lesson about attempting to interrupt a man on a mission on Friday. The president attempted to say hi to 11-year-old entrepreneur, Frank Giaccio, as he mowed the White House lawn on Friday, but Frank just kept on mowing.

The video is great.

President Trump surprises 11-year old Frank as he mows the WH lawn…and this kid is so focused he just keeps on mowing pic.twitter.com/GzDwY4wkWu — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 15, 2017

If only we could all be as focused on Frank and not be swayed by the sideshow of political theater.