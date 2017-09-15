Sports journalist Clay Travis doesn’t mince words. Indeed, he announced his position as a free speech absolutist before going on to shock CNN’s Brooke Baldwin when he explained the mere two things he says he believes in: The First Amendment and boobs.

When asked to confirm what he said, Travis doubled down and explained those two things are the only things that have never let him down.

Watch:



I’m a woman. I laughed. You can laugh, too. It’s fine. Promise.