RedState senior contributors, Kimberly Ross and Andrea Ruth, bring to you a summary of news from the week and how RedState covered each issue. This week, contributor Kira Davis joined the show.

Story links below.

Watch: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Melts Down When Clay Travis Talks About Boobs by Andrea Ruth

Russ Roberts On The Merits Of Civility (Alternate Title: A Post Few People Will Click On) by Patterico

Pope Francis Wonders If Trump Is Truly Pro-Life In Wake Of DACA Decision. Should He? by Kimberly Ross

At What Point Does The Mainstreaming Of Conspiracy Crackpots Become Dangerous To America? by Jim Jamitis

Looting And Race: The Narrative Of Respect Starts In Our Own Community by Kira Davis

Paul Ryan Is Speaker of the House and Isn’t Going Anywhere by Andrea Ruth