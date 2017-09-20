Mediaite published leaked video it received of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell melting down in spectacular fashion while off-air on August 29. The video is exactly what you’d expect from O’Donnell’s ilk: Lots of swearing and over-the-top outrage that would make his Irish ancestors proud.

Of course, it brought recollections and comparisons to another Irish-American television host’s epic meltdown. Bill O’Reilly’s famous “We’ll do it live!” video lives in infamy.

Naturally, a mash-up video was a must in the age of the internet and our friends at the Washington Free Beacon did not disappoint. It’s simply hilarity perfected.

Watch:

Nice work, guys. (And by “guys” I mean people of all genders working there, obviously).