Donald Trump is in Alabama tonight stumping for Sen. Luther Strange who is running to keep his U.S. Senate seat to which he was appointed when Jeff Sessions left to become Trump’s attorney general.

After Sen. John McCain (R – Ariz.) likely sunk any chance of Republicans passing a repeal and replace of Obamacare on Friday, Trump was clearly not pleased.

Of McCain’s “no” vote, Trump said it was a “totally unexpected thing, terrible.”

Trump must not be watching and reading the same news as the rest of us because after McCain’s sinking the last (awful) health care bill in July and recent remarks about the latest attempt, known as Graham Cassidy Heller Johnson, McCain’s dissent was not a shock.

Huge round of boos when Trump mentions John McCain's name. The base is mad as hell at him! https://t.co/uLkQ2Qtj6A — #MenendezTrial (@NewtTrump) September 23, 2017