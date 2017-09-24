A gunman opened fire at a church in Antioch, Tennessee on Sunday, killing one so far and injuring six others. One other victim was pistol-whipped. All are now in hospital care.

The shooter was also wounded and is under police lockdown at the hospital.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, “The majority are older adults.”
