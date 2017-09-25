Former congressman and Clinton insider, Anthony Weiner, was sentenced to 21 months behind bars on Monday.

Weiner faced up to 27 months for pleading guilty to the charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. In this case, a 15-year-old girl he knew full well was underage.

JUST IN: Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in jail for sexting scandal https://t.co/i4q71EGMj5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 25, 2017

It’s worth noting, Weiner’s most recent sex scandal played a part in the presidential election. Former FBI Director James Comey announced on Oct. 27 more emails involving Hillary Clinton had been found on his computer. Weiner’s wife was longtime Clinton aide, Huma Abedin.

Hillary blames this event with Comey as the reason she lost the election, rather than herself and her campaign.

Weiner is a serial philanderer. One can only hope the 21 months in lock-up is time he’ll use to reflect and make changes.