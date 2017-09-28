Donald Trump has waived the prohibitive Jones Act for Hurrican Maria relief.

The Jones Act prohibits non-American ships from transporting goods from one American port to another.

At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2017

Whether or not the Jones Act being waived will help or not or was simply another thing politicized in the rush to get Puerto Rico help remains to be seen.