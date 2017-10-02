In a blog post on his website, former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, shared his thoughts on last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas at the hands of a shooter.

“Once again, the big downside of American freedom is on gruesome display. A psychotic gunman in Las Vegas has committed the worst mass murder in U. S. history,” O’Reilly wrote.

He’s not wrong. With the rights bestowed on American’s in the 2nd Amendment comes a certain risk and responsibility.

We have yet to learn full details, but the automatic gunfire coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel last night indicates that the shooter almost assuredly gained his weapons illegally or modified them illegally.

In that regard, O’Reilly states that those intent on killing “will find a way.”

“This is the price of freedom. Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are.”

He also gave little hope to the idea that much will change or advocates on both the anti-gun and pro-2A sides will become any less divided.

“Public safety demands logical gun laws but the issue is so polarizing and emotional that little will be accomplished as there is no common ground. The NRA and its supporters want easy access to weapons, while the left wants them banned. “

This already seems to be predictably accurate as Democrats and the media began the gun control drum in the wee hours of the morning following the shooting.