As was reported earlier, Tom Petty apparently has not yet passed away.

According to TMZ, things don’t look good, but the singer is still alive.

RedState’s Brandon Morse’s tribute to Petty is a must-read either way.

LAPD apologizes for confirming Tom Petty's death (he's still clinging to life per TMZ). This is a massive mistake!!!! pic.twitter.com/S7y5zgzRtj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2017