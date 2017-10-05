Famed Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, is facing a milieu of criticism amid stories published in The New York Times Thursday.

Weinstein reportedly has decades of sexual harassment accusations and settlements to his name. One most notable is late 1990’s A-lister, Ashely Judd.

According to Judd, she me with Weinstein while filming the movie Kiss the Girls.

Judd was asked to meet Weinstein in his hotel suiter, where he met her in a bathrobe. According to Judd, he also asked her for a neck rub and to watch him shower.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Ms. Judd said she remembers thinking.

Another accuser The Times reported alleged sexual misconduct is a woman named Emily Nestor, who had only worked one day as a temp. Weinstein asked her to the same hotel room Judd had been to and was apparently told in no uncertain terms that if she had sex with him he would help her with her career.

This hardly seems incredibly shocking, in all honesty. Hollywood has a century of notoriety as being one of the most sexual favor-driven and deviant industries out there.

Former child-actors, Elijah Woodand Corey Haim, have spoken out about pedophilia in certain Hollywood circles when it comes to underage talent.

A Miramax colleague, Lauren O’Connor, reportedly wrote in an email to Weinstein following yet another instance in which,

“a female assistant said Mr. Weinstein badgered her into giving him a massage while he was naked, leaving her “crying and very distraught,””

O’Connor went on to say,

“There is a toxic environment for women at this company,” Ms. O’Connor said in the letter, addressed to several executives at the company run by Mr. Weinstein.

The Times has reportedly found over 30 years of alleged misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein, upon being notified the stories about the eight settled sexual harassment cases, — including a $100,000 settlement with actress Rose McGowan in 1997 — has since lawyered up.

Interestingly enough, one of his attorney’s is Lisa Bloom, daughter of famed high-profile sexual harassment attorney, Gloria Allred.

Of Weinstein, Bloom made this excuse,

“Ms. Bloom, who has been advising Mr. Weinstein over the last year on gender and power dynamics, called him “an old dinosaur learning new ways.” She said she had “explained to him that due to the power difference between a major studio head like him and most others in the industry, whatever his motives, some of his words and behaviors can be perceived as inappropriate, even intimidating.””

While The Times reports dozens of past and current employees have said they knew about sexual misconduct from Weinstein, his attorney, Charles Harder notes it’s not uncommon for such allegations to be settled rather than go through a lot of expensive legal hassle.

A similar situation was the downfall of former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, according to him.

With all of this going on, it’s worth noting that former First Daughter, Malia Obama’s, next chapter during college will be an internship with Harvey Weinstein.

While Weinstein claims innocence, I know personally I would not want my young adult daughter to be put in the position of being subservient or beholden to the whims of an alleged sexual predator. Particularly one who uses his position of power and influence as leverage to obtain sexual favors.

Malia Obama’s parents are likely powerful enough to keep the man from trying anything, but what about the women whose parent’s aren’t Hollywood political royalty?

In an age where the Left cries every alleged victim deserves to be believed, why would the Obama’s put their daughter in the path of such a man?

I’m not a fan of people losing their careers or names being dragged through the mud over unproven allegations, but I’m also not one of encouraging any young, impressionable adult of putting themselves in a position where so many have experienced harm.