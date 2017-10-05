The Republican National Committee released a statement on Thursday calling for Democrats in Congress who received money from Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, to return the funds in light of allegations of decades of sexual misconduct reported earlier here via The New York Times.

The RNC issued the following statement in light of the Times‘ story:

“During three-decades worth of sexual harassment allegations, Harvey Weinstein lined the pockets of Democrats to the tune of three quarters of a million dollars. If Democrats and the DNC truly stand up for women like they say they do, then returning this dirty money should be a no brainer.”

The Center for Responsive Politics shows Weinstein’s most recent and notable contributions have been to the following:

• At Least $246,290 to the DNC • At Least $16,200 to Chuck Schumer • At Least $5,000 to Elizabeth Warren • At Least $7,800 to Cory Booker • At Least $11,800 to Kirsten Gillibrand • At Least $19,800 to Al Franken and his PAC • At Least $17,400 to Hillary Clinton

Democrats are happy to ask politicians to return monies they received from the NRA after any mass shooting — except the one conducted by a Bernie Sanders supporter, apparently — So, ostensibly they should have o problem returning money from an alleged sexual predator.

After all, according to them, every accuser deserves to be believed, right?