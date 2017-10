Of all the dumb and divisive nonsensical things to do.

NBC News reports the Boy Scouts of America will start accepting girl scouts.

No, not Girl Scouts. Just girls, plain and simple.

As scouts.

So, like Girl Scouts but Boy Scouts…for girls.

It’s just all so…

It makes one wonder what the Boy Scouts purpose is if their spines are this soft.

There is value in having separate groups for boys and girls. But, apparently, we’ve unlearned that.