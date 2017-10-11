The wildfires blazing through California’s wine country have been nothing short of devastating and tragically fatal for at least 13 so far.

A drone used to survey the damage shows just how bad the damage has been to homes and the natural environment in the area. But one curiously out-of-place, or perhaps a bit of normalcy, stands out as you watch the video.

A lone United States Postal Service truck winds its way down roads between the charred remains of homes on either side of the streets. No mailboxes seemingly left standing.

Harrowing footage shows houses reduced to ashes after fires swept through Santa Rosa, California. pic.twitter.com/LIN7mPWF25 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 11, 2017

We all know the postal service’s creed states, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” and, apparently, that includes wildfire!

**Disclaimer for the perpetually outraged: It is possible the USPS truck is being used to help search for survivors or assist fire and rescue, so calm down.