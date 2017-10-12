President Trump signed an executive order Thursday allowing Americans to purchase health insurance plans across state lines.

Conservative groups and members of Congress have been pushing for this change for years. Allowing insurance buyers to purchase plans offered by insurers in other states will expand options and lower costs to consumers.

From CBS:

The White House views this as an action that will “increase the healthcare choices for millions of Americans, potentially allowing some employers to join together across State lines to offer coverage,” according to a background call before the order’s signing.

The presence of conservative, free-market health care proponent stalwarts, like Sen. Rand Paul (R Ky.) being in attendance, speaks to the wide-ranging support such a move has, even if it is only through an easily reversible executive order.

POTUS is taking action to give Americans "flexibility and freedom" from "burdens" of Obamacare, VP Pence says https://t.co/JwJazxmkn2 pic.twitter.com/K9OmWKG3rL — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2017