RedState senior contributors, Kimberly Ross and Andrea Ruth, bring to you a summary of news from the week and how RedState covered each issue. This week, contributor Brad Slager joined the show.

Story links below.

Pence Walkout Was a Cynical, Expensive, Pre-Planned Stunt by Patterico

In the Wake of Weinstein, Masculinity Isn’t the Problem; It’s the Solution by Kimberly Ross

INSANE: Weinstein’s Contract With TWC Actually ALLOWED Him To Be A Sex Predator by Jim Jamitis

Twitter Sides With Planned Parenthood Over Marsha Blackburn Campaign Ad by Andrea Ruth

Congressional Committee Looking at Wasserman Schultz Scandal: “Where’s The Investigation?” by Brad Slager

SHAMEFUL: Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan After Harvey Weinstein Tweets by Jon Street