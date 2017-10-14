RedState senior contributors, Kimberly Ross and Andrea Ruth, bring to you a summary of news from the week and how RedState covered each issue. This week, contributor Brad Slager joined the show.
Story links below.
Pence Walkout Was a Cynical, Expensive, Pre-Planned Stunt by Patterico
In the Wake of Weinstein, Masculinity Isn’t the Problem; It’s the Solution by Kimberly Ross
INSANE: Weinstein’s Contract With TWC Actually ALLOWED Him To Be A Sex Predator by Jim Jamitis
Twitter Sides With Planned Parenthood Over Marsha Blackburn Campaign Ad by Andrea Ruth
Congressional Committee Looking at Wasserman Schultz Scandal: “Where’s The Investigation?” by Brad Slager
SHAMEFUL: Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan After Harvey Weinstein Tweets by Jon Street
